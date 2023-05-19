The Boston Celtics (57-25) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Heat will try for another victory over the Celtics after a 123-116 win in their matchup on Wednesday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler scored 35 points (and added five rebounds and seven assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 30 in the loss for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Omer Yurtseven: Questionable (Nose)

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been scoring 113.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 215

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Celtics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.