The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his last showing, had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 123-116 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 24.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.8 PRA 34.5 37 34.5 PR 30.5 33.5 30.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

