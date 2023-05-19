How to Watch the Liberty vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Liberty will begin their 2023 campaign with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.
Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics
- Last year, New York put up only 3.7 more points per game (79.6) than Washington allowed (75.9).
- When the Liberty put up more than 75.9 points last season, they went 14-9.
- Last season, New York had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43% of shots Washington's opponents knocked down.
- The Liberty had a 14-6 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 43% from the field.
- New York made 35.1% of its three-point shots last season, 1.3% higher than the 33.8% Washington allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Liberty went 11-6 when they shot better than 33.8% from distance.
- New York and Washington rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 34.3 and 34.9 boards per game last season, respectively.
