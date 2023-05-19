Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 123-116 loss against the Heat, Smart tallied 13 points, 11 assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.2 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.9 PR 16.5 14.6 18.7 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

