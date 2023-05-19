The San Diego Padres (20-24) and Boston Red Sox (24-20) clash on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at PETCO Park.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-5, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton.

Red Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-5, 4.83 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will look to Paxton (0-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

His last time out was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has a 3.60 ERA and 16.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .211 against him over his one games this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, a 1.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.537 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

