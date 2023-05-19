The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+140). A 10.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have compiled a 20-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

New York has a record of 11-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (84.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-1).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 10-10 13-6 13-14 20-16 6-4

