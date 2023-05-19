When the New York Yankees (26-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-24) face off at Great American Ball Park on Friday, May 19, Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Reds will send Ben Lively to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 20, or 62.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.