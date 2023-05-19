The New York Yankees (26-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-24) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (1-4) against the Reds and Ben Lively (1-1).

Yankees vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 6.30 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across nine games.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Schmidt has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 31-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.

In two appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.69 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .238 against him.

