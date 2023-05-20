Sportsbooks have set player props for Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and others when the San Diego Padres host the Boston Red Sox at PETCO Park on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (46 total hits).

He's slashed .264/.309/.557 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Mariners May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 52 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .304/.380/.491 on the season.

Verdugo brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three doubles and three walks.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3 vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Soto Stats

Soto has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .247/.399/.462 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .268/.366/.421 slash line so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

