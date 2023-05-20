Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (27-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-25) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA).

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 21 (63.6%) of those contests.

New York is 12-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees' 3.69 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule