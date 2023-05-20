Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees head into the second of a three-game series against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 9.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 21-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

New York has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 62.3% chance to win.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-25-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 11-10 13-6 14-14 21-16 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.