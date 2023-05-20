Yankees vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees head into the second of a three-game series against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+140
|10.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 9.
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have a 21-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).
- New York has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 62.3% chance to win.
- New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-25-1 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-10
|11-10
|13-6
|14-14
|21-16
|6-4
