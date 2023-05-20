Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 69 total home runs.

New York is 11th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (215 total).

The Yankees are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

New York's 3.69 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.246).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Brito is yet to notch a quality start this season.

Brito is looking to record his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home - Joe Musgrove

