The New York Yankees (27-20) will look for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Aaron Judge is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Jhony Brito (3-3) for the Yankees and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (3-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.45 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.

None of Brito's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Brito has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.0 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2) takes the mound first for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.26 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 6.26 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.

Weaver has not registered a quality start on the season.

Weaver will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.