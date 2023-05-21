In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In home games, Boston is surrendering 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than on the road (112.4).

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries