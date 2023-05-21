Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 on May 21, 2023
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Sunday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+120)
|3.5 (+130)
- The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (30.5).
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-143)
|3.5 (-118)
|2.5 (+105)
- The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (23.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Sunday's prop bet.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-143)
- Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.9 more than Sunday's prop total.
- Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-139)
|0.5 (-182)
- Jimmy Butler has put up 22.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- Butler has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
