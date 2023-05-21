Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Celtics' Last Game
The Heat beat the Celtics, 111-105, on Friday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Tatum had 34 points, plus 13 rebounds and eight assists, for the Celtics.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|34
|13
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).
- Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.7
|11.2
|5.1
|1.1
|1.2
|2.9
|Jaylen Brown
|23
|5.5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|2.4
|Marcus Smart
|14.8
|3.7
|5.3
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Al Horford
|7
|7.5
|2.7
|1.5
|2
|1.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|16.1
|3.9
|2.8
|0.2
|0.3
|2.7
