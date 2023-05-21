When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Heat beat the Celtics, 111-105, on Friday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Tatum had 34 points, plus 13 rebounds and eight assists, for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 34 13 8 0 0 3 Jaylen Brown 16 4 3 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 13 4 2 1 2 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29.7 11.2 5.1 1.1 1.2 2.9 Jaylen Brown 23 5.5 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.4 Marcus Smart 14.8 3.7 5.3 0.8 0.3 1.9 Al Horford 7 7.5 2.7 1.5 2 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 16.1 3.9 2.8 0.2 0.3 2.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.