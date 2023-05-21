Malcolm Brogdon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Malcolm Brogdon could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|14.9
|16.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|3.9
|Assists
|3.5
|3.7
|2.8
|PRA
|21.5
|22.8
|22.8
|PR
|17.5
|19.1
|20
|3PM
|2.5
|2
|2.7
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.
- He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|26
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/17/2023
|37
|19
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|21
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|26
|21
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|25
|7
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
