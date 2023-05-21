The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Smart put up seven points in a 111-105 loss against the Heat.

Now let's break down Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 21.5 20.9 23.8 PR 16.5 14.6 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

