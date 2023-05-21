Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.

Boston ranks fourth in the majors with a .449 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 258 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (2-5) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Kluber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corey Kluber Merrill Kelly

