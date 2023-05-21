The San Diego Padres (20-26) carry a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Boston Red Sox (26-20), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (4-1) to the mound, while Corey Kluber (2-5) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (4-1, 4.06 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (2-5, 6.41 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corey Kluber

The Red Sox are sending Kluber (2-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In eight games this season, the 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.41, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.

Kluber has one quality start this season.

Kluber will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (4-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.06, a 3.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.173.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

