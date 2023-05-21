Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams totaled 13 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 loss against the Heat.

In this article, we look at Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.7 Rebounds 6.5 8.3 5.3 Assists -- 1.4 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 12.8 PR 14.5 16.3 12



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

