In the season opener for both teams, the Connecticut Sun battle the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sun vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread last season was 17-19-0.

Of Connecticut's 36 games last year, 18 hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun were the third-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (85.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (77.8) last year.

On the glass, Connecticut was best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.1 per game) last year. It was best in rebounds allowed (29 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Sun were eighth in the WNBA in committing them (14.4 per game) last year. They were best in forcing them (15.5 per game).

Last season the Sun were second-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) but third-best in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

The Sun were fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.8%) last year.

Connecticut took 26.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 20.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 73.9% of its shots, with 79.9% of its makes coming from there.

