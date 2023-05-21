Yankees vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (28-20) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at 11:35 AM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds.
Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
- New York has entered 17 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 14-3 in those contests.
- The Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 222 total runs this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|W 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
|May 20
|@ Reds
|W 7-4
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|-
|Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
