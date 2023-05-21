Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+125). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -155 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 64.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-12).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, New York has a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-25-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 12-10 14-6 14-14 22-16 6-4

