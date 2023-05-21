Luis Severino will take the hill for the New York Yankees (28-20) on Sunday, May 21 against the Cincinnati Reds (19-26), who will answer with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-3, 4.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Yankees' matchup versus the Reds but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to beat the Reds with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 22 out of the 34 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 14-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (82.4% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

