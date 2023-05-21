Aaron Judge and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (first pitch at 11:35 AM ET).

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Judge has 41 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .299/.400/.642 slash line so far this year.

Judge will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (53 total hits).

He has a slash line of .303/.385/.531 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Reds May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Blue Jays May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

India Stats

India has 48 hits with 13 doubles, three home runs, 22 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .289/.383/.422 on the year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.375/.447 so far this year.

Fraley brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

