Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|224.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, nine more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|-105
|25.9
|LeBron James
|24.5
|-125
|28.9
|Austin Reaves
|17.5
|-110
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|13.5
|-110
|11.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|10.5
|-120
|17.8
Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1200
|Nuggets
|-215
|-2500
