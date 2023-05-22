In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (25-23) match up with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (26-21). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jaime Barria - LAA (1-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-3, 5.48 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 29 times and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Angels have a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 13-13 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

