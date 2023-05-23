The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .525, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 37 of 47 games this year (78.7%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 22 (88.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings