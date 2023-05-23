How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
- The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Boston is 49-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Celtics are averaging more points at home (120.5 per game) than away (115.4). And they are giving up less at home (110.5) than on the road (112.4).
- Boston allows 110.5 points per game at home, and 112.4 on the road.
- The Celtics pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (26.8) than away (26.5).
Celtics Injuries
