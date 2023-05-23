The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Boston is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Celtics are averaging more points at home (120.5 per game) than away (115.4). And they are giving up less at home (110.5) than on the road (112.4).

Boston allows 110.5 points per game at home, and 112.4 on the road.

The Celtics pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (26.8) than away (26.5).

Celtics Injuries