The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
  • The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Boston is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Celtics are averaging more points at home (120.5 per game) than away (115.4). And they are giving up less at home (110.5) than on the road (112.4).
  • The Celtics pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (26.8) than away (26.5).

Celtics Injuries

