Player props are listed for Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum, among others, when the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-161) 2.5 (-182)

The 30.1 points Tatum scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

Tatum's rebounding average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Tatum averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum's 3.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 6.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+115)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Jaylen Brown is 23.5 points. That's 3.1 fewer than his season average of 26.6.

Brown's per-game rebound average of 6.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Brown's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brown has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+130) 2.5 (+120)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 1.9 more than his prop total on Tuesday (10.5).

He has pulled down 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

White's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 1.4 higher than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).

He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-118)

The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Tuesday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Adebayo's per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 6.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+115)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 4.6 less than his prop total on Tuesday (27.5).

His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Butler's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He makes 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (0.5).

