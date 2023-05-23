The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 216.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a combined score above 216.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Boston's contests this season is 229.4, 12.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Celtics have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Boston has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6
Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
  • Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-18-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).
  • Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41
Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Celtics
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 40-21
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 49-12
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
26-39
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
39-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-5

