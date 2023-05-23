On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has eight doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .228.

In 46.9% of his 32 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (9.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (six of 32), with two or more RBI five times (15.6%).

He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings