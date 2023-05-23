On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
  • In 29 of 43 games this year (67.4%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0%.
  • In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 21
18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (2-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
