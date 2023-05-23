Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Torres has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 47), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), with more than one RBI seven times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (48.9%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.253 AVG .264
.344 OBP .350
.456 SLG .491
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 5
13/12 K/BB 7/7
5 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
