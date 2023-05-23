The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .277 with two triples, four home runs and two walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (44.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (27.8%).

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings