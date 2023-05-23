Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .277 with two triples, four home runs and two walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (44.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (27.8%).
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
