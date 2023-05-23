Jarren Duran -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .321 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 68.8% of his 32 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has driven in a run in 12 games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 15
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
