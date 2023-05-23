Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 128-102 loss versus the Heat.

Let's look at Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.1 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.6 PRA 45.5 43.5 43.5 PR 40.5 38.9 38.9 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

