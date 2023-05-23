Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .191 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 21 games played this season (61.9%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (38.1%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
