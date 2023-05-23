On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (47) this season while batting .254 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).

He has gone deep in 23.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 47), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 24 games this year (51.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (23.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (28.6%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (47.6%)

