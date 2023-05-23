Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .175.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 18 of 41 games this year (43.9%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%).
- In 17 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
