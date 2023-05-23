Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (29-20) and the Baltimore Orioles (31-16) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.

New York has entered 14 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 12-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 226 total runs this season.

The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule