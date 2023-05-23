Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (29-20) and the Baltimore Orioles (31-16) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Yankees have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.
  • New York has entered 14 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 12-2 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 226 total runs this season.
  • The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
May 18 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
May 19 @ Reds W 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds W 7-4 Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds W 4-1 Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
May 25 Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
May 26 Padres - Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
May 27 Padres - Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
May 28 Padres - Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.