Kyle Bradish will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in MLB play with 73 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York ranks 11th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (226 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

New York has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering seven hits.

Cole has collected seven quality starts this season.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish

