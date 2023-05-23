In the series opener on Tuesday, May 23, Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (29-20) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (31-16), who will counter with Kyle Bradish. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-165). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.90 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 35 times and won 23, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gerrit Cole - - - -

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

