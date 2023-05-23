Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles on May 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Cedric Mullins and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (5-0) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 10 starts this season.
- Cole has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks third, 1.085 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 20th.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Rays
|May. 7
|5.0
|8
|6
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 22 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .253/.338/.431 so far this year.
- Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 41 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .299/.400/.642 slash line on the year.
- Judge has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 20
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has collected 49 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .283/.367/.509 on the year.
- Mullins will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|5-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has put up 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.
- He's slashing .271/.400/.435 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.