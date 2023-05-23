Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Cedric Mullins and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (5-0) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 10 starts this season.

Cole has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks third, 1.085 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 20th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3 at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 22 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .253/.338/.431 so far this year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 41 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .299/.400/.642 slash line on the year.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has collected 49 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.367/.509 on the year.

Mullins will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has put up 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He's slashing .271/.400/.435 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.