The Baltimore Orioles (31-16) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the New York Yankees (29-20) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.90 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.90 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on seven hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, a 3.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.085 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.

Bradish is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Bradish will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

