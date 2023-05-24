Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .786 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .533, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this year (79.2%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.3%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 48), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|23 (88.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
