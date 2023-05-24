Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .786 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .533, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 16th in slugging.

Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this year (79.2%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.3%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 48), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 23 (88.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

