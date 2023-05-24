Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .786 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .533, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 16th in slugging.
  • Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this year (79.2%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.3%).
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 48), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.6% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.368 AVG .222
.449 OBP .310
.605 SLG .302
8 XBH 3
5 HR 1
12 RBI 5
14/9 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 22
23 (88.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
