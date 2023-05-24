DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 44 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (36.4%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
