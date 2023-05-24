Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
