The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Torres has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings