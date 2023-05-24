Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .290 with two triples, five home runs and two walks.
- Bader enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263 with two homers.
- Bader has recorded a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (26.3%), homering in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bader has an RBI in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (47.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.