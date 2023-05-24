On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .290 with two triples, five home runs and two walks.

Bader enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263 with two homers.

Bader has recorded a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (26.3%), homering in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Bader has an RBI in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (47.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

